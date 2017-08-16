We’re always on the lookout for new brands. Brands that nobody else has heard of, but that are so good, everyone will want in. Not that long ago we brought your attention to new Polish brand Reserved, and before that we shared our love for Storets- the US brand finally being stocked at Topshop. Now, ladies, we’d like to introduce you to Aurora: the launch of 2017. Yeah, we went there.

The brand specialises in on-point accessories including everything from bags and phone cases to cardholders, but there’s a catch- a very good catch at that- everything comes complete with complimentary personalisation. Yep, whatever you select, all you need to do is enter your initials, choose between gold and silver font, and decide where on the accessory in question you’d like your monogramming to appear. Et voilà.

There’s more. At the creative helm of the brand stands @littlefashbird, aka Danielle Ward, aka ultimate Look girl crush.

Obsessed with these jeans but 100% not happy 'bout this incessant Northern rain. June/July/summer where you go?! ☔️💦

Indeed, we’ve been ogling her outfits since as long as we can remember, so we (and you) can rest assured that something she creates is something worth having. Uber babe and blogger, Danielle Peazer thinks so, too.

Despite the fact Aurora has only been around since last week, it already counts Danielle as a fan, as well as Look influencer @hannahcrosskey. Talk about a sign of good things to come.

talking my new @the.aurora.store clutch for an iced coffee ☕️ (if only it lasted long enough for the picture..)

Our fave? TBH, we want one of each, but if we absolutely had to choose, it’d be this: the black croc moon clutch.

The matching cardholder and phone case are a given, right? Right. All hail Aurora.