Kate Middleton: Steal Her Red Carpet Style (And Save £2,315!)

Kate Middleton‘s already wowed us once this morning, stepping out in a stunning Jenny Packham gown at the Tusk Trust awards ceremony, but trust us, you’ll want to hear this.

While the Duchess‘ glistening gown came from her favourite Brit designer’s mainline, and clocks in at a whopping £2,500, you can nail the look for a fraction of the price thanks to Jenny Packham’s way more purse-friendly Debenhams diffusion line.

The spot-on-offering perfectly echoes the column shape and gathered front of Kate’s sequined showstopper, and its £185 price tag is definitely more civilian friendly!

Perfect for party season, winter weddings and definitely a dress investment you’ll have for years to come, after Kate stepping out in its doppelganger last night, we guarantee this baby won’t be sticking around on the shop floor for long. Go go go!

By Gemma Gow

Remember, you can buy the digital edition of LOOK magazine for your tablet or iPhone. And don’t forget to rate it in iTunes!