AND it's uber flattering too.

Ladies, #holiday season is officially here and boy have we found the perfect swimsuit for you!

Favoured by all of our favourite Instagramers, this monochrome stripe swimsuit from Asos is literally flying off the online shelves and we can see why.

From Ibiza-bound girly breaks to long staycations spent in the sun with your beau, picking out your new holiday swimsuit is hands down one of the most important events in every girl’s fash calendar, right? Right.

And not only is this Asos swimsuit so chic everyone will think you picked it up at Net-a-Porter, but it is also the most flattering style we’ve seen this season! All this for £22! B.A.R.G.A.I.N.

Firstly, the plunge neckline at the front, combined with the crossed straps at the back of the swimsuit will not only push your cleavage up and hold it firmly in place but it will also create more shape on boyish figures.

Secondly, the high-cut leg detail will make your legs look longer while the wrap front detail creates the illusion of a slimmer waist – meaning you can eat more ice creams on the beach. And who doesn’t want to eat more ice cream?!

And finally, the monochrome vertical and horizontal stripe print will balance out your silhouette. While the vertical stripes will elongate your top half (again creating the illusion of a slimmer waist), the horizontal stripes, teamed with the high-cut leg, will create shape on boyish figures.

We told you it was magical.

Style with rope sandals, a straw hat and oversized plain white cotton shirt for the perfect off-duty beach look.

It’s (luckily) still in stock so SHOP it now before it goes!

Thank-you’s sent on a postcard please.