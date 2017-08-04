Asos Is Selling These So Fast You’ll Need To Get In Quick

Seriously

We’re really not feeling this August weather, like, do we pack our umbrella or sunglasses? The struggle is real.

It feels like you ladies are feeling it, too. We got chatting to the girls at Asos who let us in to some little secrets about all of our shopping habits RN.

It seems like we’re all not enjoying the chill, and this means we’re investing in new season essentials a lot quicker than usual.

According to Asos, they’re sold 44% more coats and jackets this week than last year, which proves how damn cold it’s been. We’ve selected some of the best new in styles for you…

Trench coat, £75

Normally we start thinking about what coat we 100% need around this time, but never normally actually buy it. But, this proves we all need to be one step ahead and snap up the best ones before they sell-out.

They’ve also told us there’s a 77% rise in jumpers and cardigans, so if there’s a sign we need to get layering, it’s this.

Jumper, £30

It’s still not cold enough to wrap up completely, and we’re still praying for summer to pop up and say hey. So, get the jumpers and coats and style them up with bare legs in a mini or midi skirt.

It’s a look the street stylers have given a firm thumbs up, and it looks seriously chic.

Orange coat, £70

Whether you go for a colour pop or trench it’s better to bookmark yours now.

Get filling up your baskets ladies, happy shopping!