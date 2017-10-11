OMG OMG OMG

Londoners listen up – this is the news we’ve all been waiting for. Just when we all thought ASOS couldn’t actually get any better, the online high street retailer has just announced it’s rolling out a same day delivery service, from right now.

That’s right. Offering the savvy shopping service to 122 London-based postcodes, this game-changing option is part of the new ‘ASOS Instant’ initiative. Essentially, it means you’ll worry no more about last minute outfits arriving on time when you’re on a bit of a deadline. The only downside? So far the option is only available to Londoners, with major cities nationwide expected to get in on the action in the coming few months.

So how much does it cost? To enjoy this uh-mazing new same day service will set you back a fairly reasonable £12.95, which we see as a far nicer option than heading into town on the hunt for said last minute outfit. Forget busy tubes, elbowing your way through the many other shoppers to get to that dream purchase only to find they don’t even have it in your size. Sound familiar? We’ve all been there. Instead, simply log onto good ol’ ASOS and take all the stress out of last minute shopping.

To ensure you don’t miss out, you will need to get that all-important order placed before 10am the same day you’re hoping to receive the items. Then, expect your knight in shining ASOS van to appear anywhere between 6-10pm.

It’s quite literally the best thing ever. And it couldn’t come a minute sooner, as those clever folk have taken into account the impending festive season and the many (many) potential outfit dilemmas ahead. Bravo, ASOS.