If you've long been wondering how to marry your fashion obsession with your favourite Shakespeare play, ASOS's new collection is for you. Say hello to Reclaimed Vintage x Romeo and Juliet...

Romeo and Juliet has, since its conception in the 16th Century, been told around the world in its original form, as a ballet, an opera and even a Hollywood blockbuster, such is the enduring power of Shakespeare’s tragedy. Just when we thought we’d seen this famous love story in all possible forms, along comes ASOS’s new collection- and it’s all about the star-crossed lovers.

We’ve been huge fans of ASOS’s Reclaimed Vintage brand for a while now. All pieces are made of reworked fabrics, from pre-loved leather and repurposed items, meaning not only is it one-of-a-kind, it also has sustainable credentials. From ruffled gingham skirts to Molly Goddard-inspired tulle dresses, this label is no stranger to our ASOS basket.

Reclaimed Vintage x Romeo and Juliet takes all of the usual cool, slightly grunge aesthetic and adds to it a kitsch take on romance. We’re talking oversized sweaters adorned with huge love heart motifs, blush coloured, balloon-sleeve midi dresses, lace dresses embroidered with roses and leather jackets bearing ‘star crossed lovers’ on the back. Shakespeare’s words, meanwhile, are woven through the range- there are even entire passages of text written on crisp white shirts.

Khaki utility jackets bear the name of ‘Capulet’ and boyfriend jeans are decorated with symbols which represent the story of Romeo and Juliet. There’s also a wrap dress embellished with tiny crosses and slogan t-shirts, meaning you can choose from explicit references to Shakespeare’s work or a mere nod to the narrative.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, this feels like perfect timing if you’re feeling the love. Or maybe you’re just a huge super fan of The Bard. Either way, Reclaimed Vintage x Romeo and Juliet feels fun, whimsical and- as mentioned- kitsch as hell. Just what we all need to bolster our Monday mood.