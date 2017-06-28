Thought shopping at ASOS was already nice and affordable? Think again…

Handily located on the ASOS website – the ASOS Outlet is the place to head for cut-price deals.

Sift through virtual rails of cut-price outfits and accessories from your favourite brands – without the crowds, queues or unflattering changing room lighting. Sounds like a dream, right?!

Shop brands such as French Connection, Ganni, Warehouse and Ted Baker at super sale prices – yup, it’s your one stop shop for all your holiday wardrobe needs well under budget.

With up to 70% off all those buys you missed out on last season – you can score a new summer wardrobe without blowing your monthly budget. Sound good? We though so.

Here’s our top five picks…

Style this bright pink dress with metallic sandals and beachy hair for the perfect summer evening look.

This jumpsuit is perfect for taking you from desk-to-bar. Wear with loafers and a long-line blazer for the office then switch up to barely-there heels and statement earrings for Friday after-work cocktails with friends.

QUAY Australia shades for £15? Yes please!

The perfect update for your off-duty wardrobe, wear with straight leg jeans and converse.

Taking you seamlessly from beach to bar this French Connection white maxi dress is your perfect swimsuit cover-up.

