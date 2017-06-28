The Secret Shopping Outlet You Need To Have On Your Radar
Thought shopping at ASOS was already nice and affordable? Think again…
Handily located on the ASOS website – the ASOS Outlet is the place to head for cut-price deals.
Sift through virtual rails of cut-price outfits and accessories from your favourite brands – without the crowds, queues or unflattering changing room lighting. Sounds like a dream, right?!
Shop brands such as French Connection, Ganni, Warehouse and Ted Baker at super sale prices – yup, it’s your one stop shop for all your holiday wardrobe needs well under budget.
With up to 70% off all those buys you missed out on last season – you can score a new summer wardrobe without blowing your monthly budget. Sound good? We though so.
SEE: ASOS’s Get It Or Regret It Gingham Skirt
SEE: The Topshop Sale Buy’s Bound To Sell Out
Here’s our top five picks…
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
Style this bright pink dress with metallic sandals and beachy hair for the perfect summer evening look.
This jumpsuit is perfect for taking you from desk-to-bar. Wear with loafers and a long-line blazer for the office then switch up to barely-there heels and statement earrings for Friday after-work cocktails with friends.
QUAY Australia shades for £15? Yes please!
The perfect update for your off-duty wardrobe, wear with straight leg jeans and converse.
Taking you seamlessly from beach to bar this French Connection white maxi dress is your perfect swimsuit cover-up.
MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
Credit cards at the ready…