Asos Has Launched Try Before You Buy And It’ll Change The Way You Shop Forever

Need new clothes but also need to wait ‘til payday? Fear not, Asos has solved all our shopping dilemmas.

First, they launch same day delivery meaning we can get those last minute outfits ASAP ready for a night . Now, they’ve just gone and topped that by making it so we can shop without having to even pick up our credit cards with a buy now pay later option. We know, amazing, right?

So, how does buy now pay later actually work?

It’s simple, you just need to have the ASOS shopping app and select the ‘Klarna Pay Later’ option at checkout.

If you haven’t heard of Klarna before it’s a website that allows you to order whatever you want from over 60 of your fave shopping websites and you don’t have to pay a penny until you decide you want to keep them. So this means you can wave goodbye to having to wait weeks for your refund to come through – AMAZING!

How many days do you get to pay for your purchase?

With no need to decide between those 6 dresses for your girls night out, you can try them all on before you have to pay for them and make sure you’ve made the right decision before you splash out. You’ll have 30 days to return what you don’t want and pay for whatever you do want, so you can even wear your outfits before you have to pay for them. The dream.

We can’t cope, we need to order everything, immediately. Thank you to the babes at Asos for making our shopping dreams come true.

What’s the catch?

There isn’t one. Yep, really. All you need is to be over 18, have a UK bank account and address and you can shop right away, with no interest or hidden fees. As long as you pay your bill within the 30 days that is, ladies.

We’re going to start with our wish-list from the new in section that have been lingering in our baskets all week…

Red is the colour of the season and this mesh rushed sleeve wonder-blouse for only £32 has got buy-now written all over it, or if you click Klarna you can just get it now and pay for it next month after pay day – you are so very welcome.

Vinyl coats are literally taking over our Insta feeds and this black number with Borg lining is so gorge you’ll actually want to cover up your outfits in it. Get it now for £90, or free until 3rd of December by clicking the ‘pay with Klarna’ button.

The blazer is going to be a key item in your wardrobe this season, and this £55 metallic number is an all round winner. Whether you add it over a simple roll neck and jeans combo, or add it over your party frock, the cost-per-wear will be minimal. And even less if you use Klarna so you don’t even have to pay for it for a whole 30 days while you’re wearing it.

We assume you’re like us and have got totally distracted by your Asos shopping basket RN, happy shopping, gals.