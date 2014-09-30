Ashley Tisdale Gets A Cool Purple Rinse

Instagram: @AshleyTisdale

Ashley Tisdale knows a hot hair trend when she sees one, and has now become a bonafide member of club rainbow hair.

The High School Musical star has experimented with the dip dye before, dirtying up her bleach blonde locks from her teen days to create an on-trend, ombre look. (Which we regularly used to cut out and show our hairdressers. Guilty).

But now she’s joined the purple posse and opted for a pretty lavender wash to mix-up her look.

‘I may have a cold but I got lavender in my bun :)’, Ashley posted next to an Instagram snap of her new hue.

Tied into a messy top-knot, the actress’ My Little Pony ends made a pretty contrast to her ice blonde locks. And by the way, why oh why don’t we look that gorgeous when we’re flu-ridden?!

Ashley recently tied the knot with long-term boyfriend Christopher French, and we don’t blame her for waiting until post-wedding before taking a dramatic hair plunge. Dodgy purple roots in your wedding snaps would ruin any bride’s big day.



Lily Allen, Kelly Osbourne, Rita Ora… and now Ms Tisdale. Looks like the lilac love is here to stay.

By Robyn Munson