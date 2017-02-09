This news changes everything...

Ashley Graham broke boundaries when she became the first plus-size model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated back in 2015. But it doesn’t stop there. Yesterday, the model unveiled a new ad campaign that will be featured in Sports Illustrated 2017.

The best part? Aside from the fact that Ashley stars in the campaign herself, she’s recruited ‘real women’ from the streets of Puerto Rico to model alongside her. Yep, in collaboration with swimwear brand Swimsuits For All- the label she partnered with on her first Sports Illustrated cover – the campaign is dubbed ‘Every Body, Every Age, Every Beautiful’, and features exactly that.

SEE: Ashley Graham Gives A Shout Out To Her Cellulite

“I was so excited to shoot with local women for this shoot, non-models who represent all different body shapes, proving that everyone can look gorgeous in my swimsuits,” Graham said in a press release.

“We’re continuing to shift perceptions of beauty and encouraging more inclusivity in the fashion industry. I’m proud that my collection is the first to offer sizes 6 through 22, and I cannot wait to see even more ladies rock these sexy suits!”

SEE: Ashley Graham Slammed For Losing Too Much Weight

Just in case you need any more reason to shout about this, the Sports Illustrated x Swimsuits For All campaign marks the first time Sports Illustrated has ever included non-professional models in the magazine.

This shoot comes hot on the heels of Ashley’s recent Vogue cover, featuring an all-star supermodel line-up in honour of the magazine’s 125th birthday.

We know it shouldn’t be ‘news’ that a woman as insanely beautiful as Ashley Graham is finally being featured on magazine covers around the world but we’re grateful that things definitely do seem to be improving in terms of diversity within the fashion industry. There may be a long way to go but with women like Ashley Graham leading the charge, we’re certain the world will catch up eventually.