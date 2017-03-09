Ascot may still be a while off, but were already looking forward to it! The highlight of the British summertime social calendar, people flock from all over the nation to take in the races at the world-renowned course, either on Ladies Day or with their partners and families on the other days surrounding the event.

However, getting your ticket is the easy part – it’s working out what to wear that sends us into an anxious meltdown.

Notoriously strict when it comes to the dress code, get your look wrong and you could actually find yourself turned away at the gates. Yep, it’s that serious.

However, the 2017 style guide means that finding the perfect out just got easier. For the first time in Ascot’s history you will be able to wear a jumpsuit in the Royal Enclosure.

While in recent years jumpsuits have become the norm at weddings, and are widely accepted as a suitable occasion wear option, the Royal Ascot style guide is famously strict.

“We spoke to people in the fashion industry to take a sense of whether we should be considering it. As a result of that, I took it to the board and got their approval. We are very considered about everything we do. Our customers and our members, particularly in the Royal Enclosure, have high expectations of what formal attire is. The board all felt, based on the evidence that I shared with them, that this was the right decision,” Juliet Slot, Ascot’s commercial director, told The Telegraph.

The guide stipulates that in the Royal Enclosure, jumpsuits must be full-length, but in Queen Anne enclosure and other more casual areas, cropped jumpsuit styles are allowed.

For the rules in detail, check out the official style guide.