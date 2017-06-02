Hygee vibes aplenty.

It’s no surprise that our wardrobes are 86% H&M.

From the hottest designer collaborations ever to their affordable weekly new drops, H&M has always got our wardrobe’s back.

And now the high street giant is adding another brand to their growing portfolio. Yup, along with Cos, & Other Stories, and Weekday, the H&M group are now launching ARKET. Which, in Swedish, translates to ‘sheet of paper’ btw. Random, we know.

The new retailer will sell both womens and menswear along with kids and homewear. And if it’s anything like H&M – we can’t wait!

Rumours have it that stores will be set-out like a modern-day market (get it, M-ARKET?!) AND – are you ready for it?! – select stores will include a cafe concept featuring ‘new Nordic’ cuisine. Yes, you can shop and get your fill of avo on rye toast. We mean, is there a better way to spend your Saturdays?

The clothing is predicted to be typical in Scandi design, just like Cos and H&M, with lots of straight cuts, earthy colour palettes and no-nonsense styling. And with prices only slightly higher than H&M – sounds dreamy.

Set to be winner with the fash pack – expect to see ARKET flood your Instagram account once it launches.

It’s first retail store will open on London’s Regent Street later this summer or early autumn (we’re on building site watch) but if you live outside of London fear not, as you can get your hands on the uh-mazing products online once it launches. We suggest you sign up, stat.

Soz, & Other Stories, we’re heading to a new destination for our Scandi needs.