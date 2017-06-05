Last night Ariana Grande took to the stage for her One Love Manchester tribute concert to honour the victims of the terror attack at her concert last month.

The 23-year-old pop star put on an amazing show with the likes of Katy Perry, Justin Beiber and Little Mix that was watched around the world, and as always, she looked incredible.

Wearing a slogan sweater with boyfriend-fit jeans tucked into high heeled black boots, Ariana styled her look with statement diamond earrings and her signature long hair worn up in a pony tail.

If you loved the Side to Side singer’s look as much as us, then listen up as we know how to get our hands on the star’s ‘One Love Manchester’ sweater.