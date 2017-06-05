Get Your Hands On Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ Sweater
The pop star looked sensational.
Last night Ariana Grande took to the stage for her One Love Manchester tribute concert to honour the victims of the terror attack at her concert last month.
The 23-year-old pop star put on an amazing show with the likes of Katy Perry, Justin Beiber and Little Mix that was watched around the world, and as always, she looked incredible.
Wearing a slogan sweater with boyfriend-fit jeans tucked into high heeled black boots, Ariana styled her look with statement diamond earrings and her signature long hair worn up in a pony tail.
If you loved the Side to Side singer’s look as much as us, then listen up as we know how to get our hands on the star’s ‘One Love Manchester’ sweater.
And the best bit? All net proceeds raised from the sales of these slogan sweaters goes directly to the British Red Cross Society for it’s ‘We Love Manchester Emergency Fund’ – supporting those affected by the Manchester terror attack. We mean, it’s the best guilt-free shopping we’ve ever partaken in.
The £40 charity jumper is available in the same colours that Ariana wore last night or in black with pink lettering on the front. There is also a crew neck option available with ‘One Love Manchester’ written across the sleeves and a lighter t-shirt option for summer months.
Take note from Ariana and wear with jeans for weekend shopping hauls or style tucked into a leather mini skirt and heeled ankle boots for cocktails with your girlfriends.
Alternatively, pick up the ‘I Heart MCR’ tee, £20, Miley Cyrus wore on stage with gingham cropped trousers.
To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester Fund.