Are These The Coolest Christmas Jumpers Ever?

By: Lucy Moon

How do you make a Christmas jumper cool? Get Kate Moss, Queen of fashion, to design it, obvs!

Save The Children’s annual Christmas Jumper day (18th Dec) is always a firm favourite in our calendar and now the charity have given us even more of a reason to join in, teaming up with fashion royalty to create perhaps the most stylish crimbo sweaters ever!

As part of Save The Children’s Fashion Saves Lives This Christmas campaign, the charity have teamed up with a whole host of top British fashion designers and fashion royalty to create five limited edition Xmas jumpers. Available exclusively at Matchesfashion.com, the style setters involved include designers Charlotte Olympia, Christopher Kane, Giles Deacon, Henry Holland and Bella Freud.

As if that wasn’t enough, the collaboration sees these celebrated fashion heads pair up with Kate Moss, Erin O’Connor, Karen Elson, Dree Hemingway and Poppy Delevingne to form 5 devine design duos.

Dree Hemingway in Henry Holland’s festive throw on

With not a snowman or santa in sight, these festive throw-ons are upping the style factor. You can expect quirky slogans, thanks to Miss Moss and Bella Freud. A colour-tastic ‘Jolly’ number from Henry Holland and the gorgeous Dree Hemingway, and a shining polka dot knit from Christopher Kane and Poppy Delevingne.

Poppy Delevingne co-designed with Christopher Kane

Oh, and not forgetting our absolute fave, the glittering green instalment complete with leopard chomping on a stiletto, thanks to Charlotte Olympia’s efforts – because nothing says Xmas like a shoe in a leopards mouth, eh?

There’s one thing for sure, charity never looked so chic.

Erin O’Connor and GIles Deacon strike a pose for the campaign

The novelty knitwear is on sale from 4th Nov and although they are a little on the spenny side but £100 per jumper goes to Save The Children, making them a totally worth-it purchase.

We kinda want all 5…