Animal print never really goes away, but this season, real style strength lies in stripes. Worked it out yet? ‘Kay, we’ll just tell you– it’s all about zebra print…

Correct us if we’re wrong, but we’d bet our wardrobes on it you already own a piece of leopard print or snakeskin. We’re right, aren’t we? And we’re right there with you. Whether you make it the focal point of your OOTD or complete your look with an accessory or two, it’s a shortcut to an instant glamover. You’ll be pleased to hear, then, that there’s yet another type to choose from: zebra.

Topshop Unique set the ball rolling with a load’a statement-making stripes on their AW17 catwalk and since then, it’s only got bigger. Street stylers, celebs, *ahem* Look staff *ahem* – they’re all wearing it, and now (hurrah for the high street!) you can too. Stick to monochrome for a sophisticated take on the trend, or brave a bolder hue like Zara’s pink backpack and take centre stage. Either way, it’s hard to resist this jungle fever.