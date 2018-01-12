Angelina Jolie Swaps Her LBD For A LWD At The Critics’ Choice Awards

And we love it

By Lara Walsh

From the editors of InStyle.com

New year, new style resolutions for Angelina Jolie.

As the brunette beauty made her entrance at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday evening, she took a sartorial risk by leaving her go-to black dress behind for a surprise LWD on the red carpet.

Taking her style cues from the other end of the color palette, the First They Killed My Father director was literally glowing as she traded out her trademark LBD for a flirty asymmetrical white number featuring a thigh-high slit, a draped hem, and a feathered strapless bodice.

The actress proved that white can be worn any time of the year as she winterized the playful gown with a ruby lip, a voluminous half up-do, and the ultimate ice queen accessories: statement crystal drop earrings and silver pointy-toed ankle strap heels.

Leave it to Jolie to slay any red carpet, no matter the color palette!