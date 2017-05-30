And it's amazing, obviously...

Words by Lexxi Davis

In a world where Etsy and notonthehighstreet exist, we’re not exactly short of cute and original and handmade wedding essentials.

But when we found out Amazon had launched their very own section on the site – dedicated to handmade pieces, perfect for any bride-to-be, we HAD to share the find.

They have totally nailed amazing personalised decorations, to make your wedding day even more special.

See: The Best High Street Wedding Dresses That Are As Good As Designer

We love this gorgeous painted welcome print, available in a range of sizes to suit your venue.

And there’s a whole load of modern stationary to browse through, from those all important invites, to cute scratch away cards, for your ‘maids.

We’ve also gone giddy over the thought of our name featuring on this handmade hanger. A nice touch for your photographer to capture, while the dress is still hanging.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

See: The Best Wedding Guest Dresses To Buy This Summer

So you can really find everything here to tailor to your day.

From one-of-a-kind veils and personalised jewellery and cufflinks – that are great for gifts; to invites, ring boxes and everything your bridal party might need for the night before.

While the Amazon Wedding Shop has only launched in the US, most of it is available to shop to the UK, so we still get the best bits, minus the next day delivery (devastating, we know).

But until it fully launches here, there’s always the wish list to keep updating…