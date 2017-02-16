See what happened behind-the-scenes...

Amazon Fashion has some big news. For SS17, the online retailer has enlisted model, women’s health advocate, actress and designer (basically Superwoman, then), Liya Kebede as the face of their new campaign.

Yep, the 38-year-old Ethiopian model will take over from Barbara Palvin, who’s previously worked for the likes of Chanel and Victoria’s Secret, to star in campaigns across both print and digital platforms throughout Europe.

Before that, fashion blogger and all-round ‘it’ girl Chiara Ferragni fronted the brand’s first European campaign for SS16, so Liya certainly has some big boots to fill.

When it comes to encompassing the campaign’s theme, though, Liya’s got it in the bag. The tagline, ‘Don’t look like me, look like you’, encourages Amazon’s customers to embrace their own personal style, and complete with boyish curly tresses and physique, Liya’s look does exactly that.

Like the collection? Everything’ll be available from March 1st from www.amazon.co.uk/fashion. Here’s everything that happened behind-the-scenes…