TVs, coffee machines, juicers, Kindles... you'll find it all with these Black Friday Amazon deals

Black Friday Amazon deals? We’re ready for ’em.

The online retailer’s deals are up there with the best, with prices slashed on technology, beauty, fashion, homes and more.

Not sure what the Black Friday hype is all about? Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday was first introduced in the UK in the early 00s, but it’s only really taken off in the past few years. These days, it’s pretty much the shopping weekend of the year. Whether you’re after Black Friday clothing deals or are keen to find Black Friday makeup deals, you’re bound to come across an amazing barg’ or two (or 10).

When Is Black Friday?

24 November. Get it in your diaries, people.

What Are The Black Friday Amazon Deals?

Judging by last year, it’s going to be a playground for shopping addicts. In 2016, Amazon rolled out 12 whole days of deals on thousand of products.

While they’re yet to reveal what exactly will be on offer this year, it’s worth bookmarking their Black Friday page so you’ll be first in the know.

What are Amazon’s Black Friday Lightning Deals?

Throughout their sale period, Amazon usually launches further discounts on heavily-demanded items for short amounts of time. So keep your eyes peeled.

Black Friday Amazon Fashion

Where to start? Amazon stocks brands including Vivienne Westwood and Calvin Klein, as well as all of your favourite high street retailers. This means you can nab a glitzy dress for party season, or simply update your ‘drobe for winter – all without leaving your bed. Winner.

Black Friday Amazon Beauty

When you’re adding to your beauty stash, Amazon may not be one of the first places you would think of. But you could be missing out, as they actually have some cult finds that you can’t get elsewhere.

Trust us, on Black Friday, there will be some major discounts. So if you want to get prepared, check out the best Amazon beauty buys out there RN.

Black Friday Amazon Technology

Amazon is arguably best known for its technology buys. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a tech nut or just fancy a new Fitbit, this is bound to be where you’ll find some of the biggest dollar-saving deals.

Black Friday Amazon Homes

Lighting? Kitchen equipment? Bedding? Yep, Amazon have it all. If you’re as shopping addicted as us, your flat will probably look like it’s been featured on Changing Rooms by Cyber Monday.