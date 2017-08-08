Why This Amazing T-shirt Is Dominating Instagram
You'll want it too...
Picture credit: @_alexalamode
Say hello, or bonjour, to the new T-shirt you’re guaranteed to want to add to your wardrobes.
We’re all guilty of flicking through Instagram when we wake up, on our way to work, at lunch, and basically any time of the day.
But, sometimes it’s the best way to see what the influencers are obsessing over, and this is one you won’t want to miss out on.
A Breton tee is a key piece you probably already have in your wardrobe (mainly for that lazy Sunday), however there’s a new way to wear it.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
See: Primark Fans You’ll Love This New Brand
The street stylers have found this uh-mazing striped Sugarhill Boutique T-shirt that has ‘Bonjour’ on the front and ‘Au Revoir’ on the back and they literally can’t get enough. For just £28 it’s basically a buy-one-get-one-free kinda deal, and you can get it right here.
Parisians are known for being effortlessly stylish, so we’re keen to take style tips. Even though berets are going to big news in the accessory department for AW17, we can forget them for this one to avoid looking too cliche.
MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
But, what we will be embracing is the red lip. Instantly uplifting your stripes, and bringing a certain je ne sais quoi to your day-to-day look, it’s basically all you need. And cheese and wine – obvs.
See: Why This £15 T-Shirt Is Guaranteed To Sell-Out
The ‘Mimi’ T-shirt is available in sizes 8-16 and we may often say this, but we seriously predict a sell-out. Mainly because the whole of LOOK HQ can’t wait to get their hands on it!
Go, go, go!