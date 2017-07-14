The Amazing New Season Zara Drop Has Just Arrived

Eeeeek

So, if like us you have a slight (OK, huge) obsession with anything Zara has ever made, then we will be your new BFFs.

There’s still loads of good finds in the sale, but, if you’re getting a bit bored of sifting through to get the good bits – then this is what you need.

An injection of new in, uh-azing, autumn/winter17 Zara picks that you can actually wear right now without having to wait.

We’re so excited we can’t even deal.

But wait, don’t frantically head to the Zara website just yet. We’ve picked out the best bits for you, so you can get it shopped, delivered and uploaded to Insta as an #ootd ASAP.

You are very very welcome.

Skirt, £69.99, Zara

The key stripes for spring/summer are rainbow hues, are this is continuing for autumn/winter. What this means is you can get your hands on this gorge skirt to wear now- with an off the shoulder top – and later with a sweater. Like we needed any more excuses to get it.

Dress, £89.99, Zara

Pink is having a moment, and so is the one shoulder. So, it’s basically a two-for-one buy. And, it’ll def get everyone asking where you’ve got it from.

Shoes, £29.99, Zara

A statement heel never dates – this two-tone update on the barely-there style is a buy-right-now shoe if ever we saw one.

Earrings, £9.99, Zara

The ‘I can’t find my other earring’ look is big news. If they don’t match- you’ve nailed it. This minimal pair will update any outfit all year round.

Shout out to the babes at Zara for welcoming these in to our lives.

By Harriet Davey