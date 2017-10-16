The AMAZING New Under £20 Zara Collection Is Here!

Yep, really...

Oh Zara, is there ever a time you won’t fill our lives with continuing joy? Answer: unlikely.

The high street heroes have bought us yet another collection that’s subsequently made us want to empty our entire bank accounts. However, with the ‘Special Prices’ collection you can save on the big bucks- Zara may keep this one on the DL, but we’re about to tell all…

Shirt, £19.99, Zara

It’s a section of the website that’ll not only create instant add-to-basket urges with everything being under £50, you can also shop IRL (just look out for the special tags) in store, too. Best part? Our edit of the best bits are £19.99 and under – geez we’re good to you, well technically it’s Zara, but whatevs.

This red stripe shirt will be your go-to for everything from the office to your Saturday strolls to your Sunday CBA outfit. Belt it for extra style kudos, and team it with mom jeans and sock boots for an effortless vibe.

Dress, £19.99, Zara

So, what’s the deal with the special price? The thing it there isn’t one – you may expect previous season or sale stock, but nope, it’s new season uh-mazing pieces just with a less spenny price tag.

Checks are the key print this season and this balloon sleeve frock just screams autumn. Layer over a berry shade roll neck jumper when it gets chiller and add thigh high boots. Voila!

Dress, £19.99, Zara

With must-have checks, statement stripes and finishing touches like pearls and vinyl, there’s basically everything your new season self needs. And, at these prices you won’t even need to hide the shopping bag from your SO!

Guilt-free shopping? We’re sold…happy shopping, ladies!