This Amazing Jacket Is Breaking Instagram

And you can still get it too...

When Topshop speaks, we all need to listen, and this season it’s all about the blazer. Yup, the office fave is moving to the forefront of fash and it’s about to go statement.

October. #TopshopStyle A post shared by Hannah Whiting (@imhannahwhiting) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

No longer just in a pinstripe or a yawn charcoal grey, it’s about about bright sassy hues that’ll get you noticed for all the right reason. We’re looking at you mustard blazer-of-actual-dreams.

The street style set are using the #TopshopStyle hashtag a million (ok, slight exaggeration) times to show off this one, and you can see why they’re winning at life.

The autumn hue is all you need to step in to new season in serious style, and it’s the perfect shade to brighten up your vitamin D lacking skin at this time of year.

See: Edit Of The The Best Winter Coats This Season

Like, totally clueless 🍊. http://liketk.it/2sWmg @liketoknow.it #liketkit @topshop #TopshopGirls #TopshopStyle #ad A post shared by Lizzy Hadfield (@shotfromthestreet) on Oct 4, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

The power shoulders give a nod to the 80s in the best way possible and those double-breasted buttons, well they are THE most flattering detail you can get. Instantly adding a streamline affect to your silhouette, double the buttons are the way forward.

Want to know why influencers are doing a Kim K and breaking the internet with this one? There’s also matching trousers too, eeeep! Hello new hero suit.

See: These Are The Must-Have Boots Everyone Loves

Style up the full suit with a slogan tee and trainers, or opt to wear it as separates and style with wardrobe staples like mom jeans and clashing red ankle boots.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

This mustard love is the real deal 🙌🏼💛 @topshop #TopshopGirls Shop the whole look with the @liketoknow.it app or via the link in my bio http://liketk.it/2sW3G #liketkit #ltkeurope #ad A post shared by Emma Hill | EJSTYLE (@emmahill) on Oct 9, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Either way it’s a win-win, but we have some sad news – it’s sold out online *sob*

But wait, we’re not about to tell you how amazing something is that’s no longer available, lucky for us all it’s still available in most stores, and a little Toppers birdy has told us it’s getting restocked online, too. Perfect.

Get it for £69 and believe us, you will not look back – ever!

Happy shopping, go, go, go!