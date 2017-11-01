This Amazing Chloé Bag Dupe is £1,013 Cheaper Than The Real Thing
We literally can't believe it!
Picture credit: @CamilleCharriere
What’s better than a designer handbag? A handbag you can totally pass off as designer but still keep your cash, that’s what. And boy, you ladies are in for a treat.
Dreaming of being a #ChloéGirl and dropping endless amount of hints to your partner, parents, grandparents – basically, anyone that will listen? Well, your arm-candy prayers have been answered (kind of).
The ‘Pixie’ round Chloé bag hit the catwalk for autumn/winter and we just knew it would gain an instant cult following. Every celeb and street styler sashayed down the streets for fashion month adorned with said bag, and we couldn’t help but be green with envy.
Enter: Frank and Doll’s new collection of ‘half moon’ bags, which in our eyes are just as good as the real deal.
With the designer version being a cool £1,055 there’s not really much we could do about the envious Instagram bag stalking apart from skip a few months rent, complete a years worth of over time and eat beans on toast (although, we do love this with a sprinkling of cheese) for the foreseeable future. And this is why we’re obsessed with Frankanddoll.com and their offering of uh-mazing new bags you’ll be desperate to get your hands on.
The bag in question comes in a dusty pink, tan and black. Warning: this may be your biggest decision of 2017. But, at only £42 each, even if you get all three you’ll still *technically be saving £929, ladies. *not really, but we’ll keep telling ourselves this.
Either way, we need this bag to add to literally every outfit option, from a roll neck and mom jeans combo, to our desk-to-after-dark party season look, this one will be literally stuck to your arm (or hand, if you choose to use the sleek round handle) all year round.
We are officially obsessed. Grab them before they’re gone, or add them to your Xmas list. Cheers, Santa. We’ve been good – promise!