Say Aloha to Alohas: Instagram’s Fave New Brand

Alohas are the hottest new shoe brand that we just can’t wait to get our mitts on for this summer. Part espadrille, part suede sandals these summery shoes have been clogging up our Instagram feeds a lot at late as a number of our fave influencers have been showing a lot of Aloha-love!

Blogger @Carlotaweberm was snapped in the brand’s trending tan shoe wearing a red ruffle dress and a pair of 70s style sunnies creating a gorgeous head-to-toe bohemian inspired look.

When in doubt take your inspo from @lauredaisy who has kept things simple by teaming her black Alohas with a basic jeans-and-tee combo. Genius!

Navy, white and tan go together like a match made in fashion heaven and we reckon @marvaldel received the memo! We’re awarding her one big fashion thumbs up for this effortlessly chic ensemble.

With prices starting at £73 we know they’re the not cheapest summer shoe out there however considering that each pair is handcrafted by artisans in Spain using sustainable fabrics such as recyclable jute we can kinda understand the slightly spenny price tag. Plus the hardwearing yet soft leather and suede materials mean they are guaranteed to last all the way through this season and beyond. #winning!

Love the look of Alohas but on a strict shoestring budget? Don’t panic: the trusty high street have got tonnes of similar styles that are perfect whatever you have planned in your iCal this summer. Take these little Zara numbers for example; whether you are heading to the beach or out to brunch these suede sling-backs (£19.99) will become your go-to. And if you think you can’t wear espadrilles to a wedding, think again! Office’s collaborative collection with Gaimo have updated the stereotypical espadrille style sole by giving it a chunky flat-form wedge and working it with a glossy gold strap giving the classic espadrille an instant glam update (£64.99). We love!