Alexa Chung Hits The House Of Holland For Superga Launch

The Brit ‘It’ crowd including Alexa Chung, Pixie Geldof, Henry Holland and Nick Grimshaw partied last night in the über-cool Shoreditch House in East London to celebrate the launch of House of Holland‘s latest collection for Superga.

Alexa Chung looking every inch the fashion hipster and Pixie Geldof took to the stage in a dress from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 12 collection. Ahh the benefits of having a bezzie who’s a fashion designer!

The legendary Italian footwear brand has been making classic tennis shoes for nearly 100 years but has recently upped its fashion cred with cool collaborations, starting with Alexa Chung becoming the face of the sporty label’s campaign. Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen were quick to jump on board too, becoming Creative Directors of the brand (is there anything these girls can’t do?!). Now with House of Holland collaborating we’ll soon see the humble tennis shoe in all its fashion-makeover glory. KA