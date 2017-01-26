See Inside The House Dedicated Entirely To Pantone’s Colour Of The Year

Talk about #interiorgoals

The colour experts at Pantone have spoken, ‘Greenery’ is the colour of 2017.

The zesty yellow-green shade is supposedly symbolic of ‘new beginnings’ and representative of our current obsession with getting back to nature. Pretty spot on considering the shocker that was 2016, and the trend for house-plants that’s going nowhere fast.

To celebrate this much-talked about hue, Airbnb have created an entire house dedicated to the green shade.

The travel company have transformed a former warehouse space in London’s Clerkenwell into a tropical haven, and are dubbing it the ‘Outside In’ House.

When you approach the property, the door gives a clue of what is to come.

The first room you enter is the Greenhouse brimming with a selection of Instagrammable plants. Here is where Airbnb will host botanical-inspired workshops and greenery themed masterclasses.

The living space is decked out with zen-inducing firs, and a ivy-draped spiral staircase leads you to the upper floor.

The bathroom is a major highlight, and looks like something that’s straight off a Pinterest board. Check out the large tub surrounded by a forest of plants and candles galore.

When it comes to sleeping spaces, you are spoilt for choice. You can kip in this garden inspired bedroom complete with a mown lawn and hanging plants.

Or there’s always this adorable cosy teepee. Much like camping but without the cold or dodgy toilets.

Only open until Sunday, you’ll have to move fast if you want to get a booking. If not, we’ll have to keep everything crossed this beautiful green space makes a return.