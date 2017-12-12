Adriana Lima Is Not Leaving Victoria’s Secret Anymore

And everyone's confused...

From the editors of People

Words by Brittany Talarico

Adriana Lima is one of the most famous lingerie models in the world, and she plans on staying there. The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel is still working with the brand, despite Internet buzz that she quit her involvement with the lingerie giant.

On Sunday, Lima posted a heartfelt Instagram note saying she would no longer “take off her clothes for empty causes.” Her words sparked some to question whether she would be hanging up her wings for good. But the model, who just walked her 18th Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai in November, will continue to collaborate with the label and was focused on sending a message of female empowerment.

“As Adriana mentioned in her post she received a recent offer where she was not aligned with the direction,” a rep for the model tells PEOPLE. “Adriana is blessed to be able to work with all of the brands she does including Victoria’s Secret.”

PEOPLE caught up with the model backstage in China, and she was very emotional and moved by her lengthy tenure at Victoria’s Secret.

“I plan to be at 20. Two more years. Maybe more, I don’t know,” she told PEOPLE backstage of her goal to walk in 20 shows with the brand. “It’s nature. I’m working out, I’m being healthy, so let’s see how the body is going to turn out. But I enjoy it. So let’s say 20.”

The Brazilian model has become such a spokesperson for the brand, that we’ve dubbed her the “Guardian Angel,” for all the praise she gets from the younger Victoria’s Secret models.

“I appreciate to get this kind of respect and love from the girls I work with,” she shared. “We work together. We spend a lot of time doing the show so it’s important that we have this kind of connection with each other. It will show later in the work, when we are on the runway or doing commercials together. I really appreciate this from them.”