This High Street Bag Looks Just Like Gucci And It’s Only £25

TAKE OUR MONEY

From the editors of InStyle

We’d all love a Gucci piece (or three) in our wardrobes. But sadly, this isn’t always possible.

Screw you, electricity bill.

However, if you’re keen to get the Gucci girl look without paying the price tag, we’ve got some amazing news for you. Because we’ve just found a dead-ringer for the monochrome GG Marmont Matelassé Mini Bag at Accessorize.

No, it doesn’t have the brand’s signature logo – but it does boast the same zig-zag pattern, gold chain, quilted material and slouchy shape.

And for £25, you can’t really go wrong.

Gucci’s version is currently selling for £795 on Farfetch, meaning you’re saving a whopping £770.

We’ve got a feeling it won’t be in stock for long, so you’d better get in quick. We know exactly where we’re headed…