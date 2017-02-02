A girl can never have too many bags. Or shoes. Or jewels. Handy that, ‘cause we’ve bagged you an exclusive Accessorize discount so you can treat yourself to the lot…

Coco Chanel was a wise woman. Of course her clothes have transcended the decades but it’s her words that have truly cemented her as one of fashion’s all-time greats; words that we (and by ‘we’ we mean ourselves, you and anyone else who lives style), take as Gospel. So, to dispute one of her most acclaimed sayings is not something we take lightly. “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off”- we’ve lived our wardrobes by this sartorial tidbit for years.

Now, though, our stance on the matter has changed, and it’s all down to Accessorize’s new collection. The bijoux and bag stalwart has always been on radar but, after its guitar strap cross bodies blew up in a big way last season we knew the bar was set high for SS17.

SEE: The Best Bags To Buy Now

Luckily for us, the brand was more than up to the challenge. Alongside the leopard print box bag (which is fast becoming the label’s Insta-trademark), there’s floral totes that look as if Monet has bestowed on them his watercolour treatment plus, come March, you’ll find festi-ready suede backpacks and tropical clutches worth booking a long-haul holiday for.

It’s not just bags though- marbled drop earrings, stacking rings and chokers are just some of the delights just waiting to be relegated to your jewellery ranks.

And the shoes! Minimal they may be but with beautiful bow details in muted hues, they look way more expensive than the £29 price tag would ever suggest.

Not that you need to concern yourself with the cost- we’ve teamed up with Accessorize to give you 25% off everything*. Sorry, Coco but, when the pieces look this pretty and there’s an offer we just can’t refuse, we’ll be wearing the lot at once whether you approve or not…

All you need to do is enter the code LOOK25 at the checkout.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS 1. Promoter: Accessorize Limited, 1 Nicholas Road, London W11 4AN (“Accessorize”). 2. Receipt of offer will be deemed acceptance of these terms and conditions. 3. Voucher entitles the bearer to 25% off full-price Accessorize products in Accessorize stores in the UK or online at accessorize.com. Voucher is not refundable or transferable and there is no cash alternative available. 4. Discount excludes sale products, gift cards and homeware. 5. Discount available from 31 January 2017 until 7 February 2017. 6. Voucher is valid for a single transaction and must be handed to a member of staff at the time of purchase. 7. Photocopied, damaged, defaced or expired vouchers will not be accepted. 8. The return value of the items purchased using this voucher shall be the applicable return value in accordance with the Monsoon Accessorize Limited return policy less the discount obtained. 9. Your statutory rights as a consumer are not affected. 10. Employees of Monsoon and Accessorize are not eligible. 11. Monsoon Accessorize Ltd reserves the right to vary or withdraw this offer and these terms and conditions at its sole discretion.