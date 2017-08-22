The Cult 90s Brand Collab That We Can’t Get Enough Of

These pastel tracksuits are going straight into our basket...

This dreamy collaboration between one of our high street faves Urban Oufitters and the sportswear brand of our childhood Champion looks too cosy to be true.

Featuring a lovely assortment of colourful pastel hoodies and matching jogging bottoms (this yellow set is heaven) as well as a few bolder colour block styles. The collaboration is centred on what we champion as a society, with a focus upon championing youth, community and following your heart .

Princess Nokia wears, cream weave hoodie and matching jogging bottoms both Champion & UO

Starring three up-and-coming creatives who each share their inspirations and what makes them dream big – from photographer Laurel Golio, who champions youth (her work explores self-expression within the LGBTQ community, offering a voice and providing visibility to marginalised kids). To rapper Princess Nokia, who champions community (sharing her experience of rising to the top in a male-dominated industry and her dreams to create a space for young women to explore and embrace their own power). And fashion influencer Camille Jansen who’s using her social presence to share how she remains authentic despite the social pressures on girls today.

Available to shop instore and online now, from £55.