Seriously Cool Embroidered Jeans

It's time to ditch your basic denim staples 'cause this season is all about statement embroidered jeans.

Kooky, cute and a little bit sassy, get ready to welcome embroidered jeans into your wardrobe this season. From brown lips to edgy chokers, 90’s trends have come back hard and fast but can embroidery really be resurrected from the era of Britney and Justin? Hell yeah! From jackets to jeans, it seems like the coolest fashion girls are opting for a little decorative stitching and we can’t get enough!

So forget your standard skinnies in plain boring blue hues, 2017 is the year to get stitched. Feminine florals and cute motifs, kitsch rainbows and sassy phrases… not only do these jeans showcase your rear but also your personality. What more could you want? To give you a helping hand, we’ve compiled a gallery of the hottest pairs around, so there’s no excuse for not adding these beauts to your collection. After all, a girl always needs more jeans right? Pair with a grey tee and sneakers for a chilled out daytime look or team with heels and a cold shoulder top for your next GNO. (They’re so versatile they’re basically an investment)

Don’t want to splash the cash and have an old pair of jeans lying around? Why not give it a try yourself? Just grab a needle, some thread and get stitching. Simples! For those who are more likely to stab themselves rather than their denim, you can buy tonnes of iron on patches online and in haberdashery shops plus a tonne of our fave high street stores.

Just in case you need any more convincing both Kylie Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have given thumbs up to the trend donning their own embroidered styles. Is this the best trend of 2017? We can’t be sure, but we do know that embroidered jeans are an absolute must have. Case closed!