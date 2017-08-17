9 Celebrities With Style To Make You Smile

Whether they're on the red carpet or out getting coffee, these gals outfits and fashion forward style always puts a smile on our face... In partnership with Pearl Drops.

Our go-to gals for fashion forward inspiration not only do these celebs give us with endless outfit inspiration they provide us with a major confidence boost.

If RiRi can wear a pink bejewelled bralet so shall we! And, if Queen B can bring that much sass to a pair of distressed jeans and a tee (staples in our everyday wardrobe’s) then we’ll certainly give it a go – smiling as we do!

1, Beyonce

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Whilst there are only a few things certain in life – one of those is that Queen Bey always crushes it with her fashion choices. Whether she’s wearing jeans and a tee or a ballgown and tiara she always makes us smile!

2, Oliva Palermo



🕶☀️A tad sunny without my sunnies 🙈 but loving my hint of 70's vibe with my @cambiaghi bag! 👛 #CambiaghiDiary A post shared by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on Sep 13, 2016 at 12:30pm PDT

No style list would be complete without socialite and style icon Olivia Palermo. Not only does she elevate go-to classics with ease she gives us endless fuss-free styling options that leave us wondering why we never thought of wearing something that way before.

3, Blake Lively

…When the carpet matches the drapes A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:30am PST

Blake’s flawless style is something that always gets our fashion desk talking. Whether she’s opting for designer dresses and dreamy shoes at a launch or dressing down for a paint class. Blake takes the best of her old Gossip Girl alter ego Serena van der Woodsen working ultra glam, high fashion in a way that we’re all a little bit obsessed with.

4, Rihanna

You can always rely on our gal Riri’s for fun fashion forward looks. Noone does the red (or blue in this case…) carpet quite like her as she always wows in fresh and exciting options. This has to be her happiest look yet – jewels, tick! Feathers, tick! Faux fur, tick!

5, Jesy Nelson

💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 A post shared by @jesynelson on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Whilst we love all the Little Mix gals there’s something a little extra special about Jesy. She always brings such sass to all her looks but it was this dreamy Topshop dress that caught our eye. A girly alternative to her usual glam style it was so fun to see her mixing it up.

6, Katy Perry

🎶🔹🇦🇺I'm blue da ba dee da ba daa🇦🇺🔹🎶 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Not one to shy away from colour Katy Perry is a modern day style icon. Her fun, experimental looks have ensured that she’s remained a totally unique star – changing her style up album by album. With her creative approach to dressing always making us smile and reminding us that fashion’s all about having fun. Katy’s certainly no wall flower and we love her for it.

7, Victoria Beckham

Working on a secret project for #VBxEsteeLauder! x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 30, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

Posh is undoubtedly one of the best-dressed celebs out there. Transforming from WAG to luxury fashion designer. Whilst we’ve loved her trend setting hair cuts (who could ever forget the ‘pob‘) and style reinventions it’s her sleek, clean cut iconic looks that we love most.

8, Shay Mitchell

He was excited for his close up A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Jul 27, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

Shay’s cool Californian style always brightens up on Instagram feed. Since finishing Pretty Little Liars she’s treated herself to a few summer trips and her holiday style has provided us with endless inspiration – from cute to glam noone does it quite like Shay. What’s more she knows how to accessorise, what better way to elevate a monochrome look than with a cheeky camel! Joking aside this adorable snap really made us smile.

9, Selena Gomez

🙏🏼 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

You can always rely on Selena to give a classic look a cutesy vibe. Playful and fun her fashion choices always make us smile as she goes from one best dressed list to another.