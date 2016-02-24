7 Things You Missed From The BRIT Awards 2016

In case you missed it, it was the biggest UK night in music last night. Yep, the BRIT Awards 2016 happened.

We were there, and it was amazing. But in case you slept through the entire thing, here are the highlights you really don’t want to have missed.





1. Cheryl Fernandez-Versini went for a totally Girls Aloud look







Yep, a yellow corset dress and hair extensions. And as usual, she totally slayed.

2. Adele won three BRIT awards







Well, are you surprised? And during her acceptance speeches, she cried her eyes out, told her boyfriend she loves him, and also gave a shout out of support to Kesha. It was all going down.

3. Ant dressed up in a dress







Nope, we’re not sure why either. But he looked pretty damn beautiful.





4. Rihanna and Drake got naughty







The singer performed new song Work whilst rocking her new short bob, and let’s just say things between her and Drake got pretty steamy. Ooh-er!

5. Fearne Cotton went nearly naked







HOW amazing does she look?! We were majorly crushing on her sexy backless look. More of this please.





6. Little Mix tore the roof off the O2







Not literally, but their performance was pretty damn incredible. Oh, and they took their mums as their red carpet dates. Naw.

7. Justin Bieber accidentally hit himself in the face with his mic

Whilst his performance alongside James Bay was flawless, the singer had an accident whilst leaving the stage, where he swung his mic and it whacked him straight in the face. Teehee (poor lamb).