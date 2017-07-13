You’ll 100% Want To See This Ex Love Islanders’ New Collection
So, think we can all agree the whole nation is totally obsessed with Love Island – correct? But, we have to admit, it’s actually been a year long love affair after last year’s epic series.
We’re still slightly obsessed with the old villa crew. Remember Alex Bowen in his swim shorts, sun-kissed and working out by the pool? Of course- how could you ever forget that?
Well, moving on from Alex (and that uh-mazing bod) his wifey-to-be, Olivia Buckland, has added to her collection for Miss Pap with the #TopCulture drop of could-be-designer T-shirts.
You’ve all seen the official Love Island T-shirts by Primark- right? Well, New Look has now done a version, too.
Whichever one you get, they’re 100% on paper, the dream Tee RN.
But, until we wait for the influencers to fill our Insta-feeds with Love Island slogan T-shirt pics – in between the endless memes -there’s one we can copy now thanks to misspap.co.uk.
The Gucci top that literally the whole world seems to have (well, according to Instagram anyway) will set you back £320.
If like us, you don’t have a spare £20 right now let along over 300quid for a single T-shirt, then it’s time for a quick fix.
So, solution to this problemo: get in on the totally LOLs designer dupes, obvs.
At £15, you’re basically saving £305 by getting them, and they’re totally Snapchat-worthy.
Go for the must-have ‘Guilty’ could-be Gucci version, or the ‘Ballin’ciaga’ Balenciaga-style number, either way it’s a winner.
Style with mom jeans and no one will even notice the difference (kind of) – ssh, we won’t tell anyone!
By Harriet Davey