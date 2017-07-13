You’ll 100% Want To See This Ex Love Islanders’ New Collection

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen


Believe us...

So, think we can all agree the whole nation is totally obsessed with Love Island – correct? But, we have to admit, it’s actually been a year long love affair after last year’s epic series.

We’re still slightly obsessed with the old villa crew. Remember Alex Bowen in his swim shorts, sun-kissed and working out by the pool? Of course- how could you ever forget that?

Well, moving on from Alex (and that uh-mazing bod) his wifey-to-be, Olivia Buckland, has added to her collection for Miss Pap with the #TopCulture drop of could-be-designer T-shirts.

You’ve all seen the official Love Island T-shirts by Primark- right? Well, New Look has now done a version, too.

Whichever one you get, they’re 100% on paper, the dream Tee RN.

But, until we wait for the influencers to fill our Insta-feeds with Love Island slogan T-shirt pics – in between the endless memes -there’s one we can copy now thanks to misspap.co.uk.

8 things we're wearing on repeat (and think you will too) up on @chroniclesofher_ 👀 Link in my bio.

A post shared by CARMEN HAMILTON (@carmengracehamilton) on

The Gucci top that literally the whole world seems to have (well, according to Instagram anyway) will set you back £320.

If like us, you don’t have a spare £20 right now let along over 300quid for a single T-shirt, then it’s time for a quick fix.

Olivia Buckland T-shirtSee: You Won’t Believe This £7.99 Top Isn’t Actually Designer

So, solution to this problemo: get in on the totally LOLs designer dupes, obvs.

At £15, you’re basically saving £305 by getting them, and they’re totally Snapchat-worthy.

Go for the must-have ‘Guilty’ could-be Gucci version, or the ‘Ballin’ciaga’ Balenciaga-style number, either way it’s a winner.

Style with mom jeans and no one will even notice the difference (kind of) – ssh, we won’t tell anyone!

By Harriet Davey