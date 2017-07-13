You’ll 100% Want To See This Ex Love Islanders’ New Collection

Believe us...

So, think we can all agree the whole nation is totally obsessed with Love Island – correct? But, we have to admit, it’s actually been a year long love affair after last year’s epic series.

We’re still slightly obsessed with the old villa crew. Remember Alex Bowen in his swim shorts, sun-kissed and working out by the pool? Of course- how could you ever forget that?

Well, moving on from Alex (and that uh-mazing bod) his wifey-to-be, Olivia Buckland, has added to her collection for Miss Pap with the #TopCulture drop of could-be-designer T-shirts.

You’ve all seen the official Love Island T-shirts by Primark- right? Well, New Look has now done a version, too.

Whichever one you get, they’re 100% on paper, the dream Tee RN.

But, until we wait for the influencers to fill our Insta-feeds with Love Island slogan T-shirt pics – in between the endless memes -there’s one we can copy now thanks to misspap.co.uk.

8 things we're wearing on repeat (and think you will too) up on @chroniclesofher_ 👀 Link in my bio. A post shared by CARMEN HAMILTON (@carmengracehamilton) on Feb 16, 2017 at 4:16pm PST

The Gucci top that literally the whole world seems to have (well, according to Instagram anyway) will set you back £320.

If like us, you don’t have a spare £20 right now let along over 300quid for a single T-shirt, then it’s time for a quick fix.

When you have a thing for (way too) expensive logo tees, you gotta count on #coralcares to keep them look like new forever. #collab A post shared by Michèle Krüsi (@thefashionfraction) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:57am PDT

So, solution to this problemo: get in on the totally LOLs designer dupes, obvs.

At £15, you’re basically saving £305 by getting them, and they’re totally Snapchat-worthy.

Go for the must-have ‘Guilty’ could-be Gucci version, or the ‘Ballin’ciaga’ Balenciaga-style number, either way it’s a winner.

Style with mom jeans and no one will even notice the difference (kind of) – ssh, we won’t tell anyone!

By Harriet Davey