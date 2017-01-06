Workwear Buys To Transform Your Wardrobe

14 images

Workwear doesn’t have to be a bore; you can still look super chic and stylish with the right pieces. We have put together the best items just for you, and it doesn’t involve buying an entire new wardrobe either.

When it comes to your workwear wardrobe, tailoring is the obvious choice. Our go-to item and a hero piece in its own right is the sleeveless jacket. It’s great for tackling the in between seasons weather, and is also made for layering. It looks great with a chic blouse and is perfect for a desk to dinner look, as it’s so easy to dress up. Just throw on a pair of heels and a statement necklace and you’re good to go.



Your everyday outfits needn’t be muted, either. While monochromatic palettes are always a classic, bold colours work well, too. Whether you choose bold separates and wear together like a colour blocking pro, or simply opt for an injection of vivid shades in your accessories, your office wardrobe will instantly feel brighter. Clash different hues for a fashion forward look, too; it’s not as scary as it seems.

As for your feet, we have to say we love a classic. And nothing serves us better than the timeless loafer. Not only does it offer round-the-clock comfort, it’s also a chic alternative to ballet pumps, and workes particularly well paired with cigarette pants and a crisp white shirt. As for heels. it’s true that courts go with everything, but if you can’t quite cope with heels all day then you’re in luck; block heels are everywhere at the moment, and are just as comfortable as a flattie.



Now that you are armed with our top tips for looking chic and stylish in the office, and with loads of great hero pieces to choose from, you’ll soon be strutting into the office like the sartorial maven that you are. The only problem you’ll have is whittling down your wish list; trust us when we say that the high street’s workwear haul is an absolute marvel. It might even make you look forward to weekdays, just so you can show off your style.