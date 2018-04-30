Summer Coats You’ll Want In Your Wardrobe

By
21 images

Because warmer days must be coming...

With the British weather as unpredictable as ever, summer coats are an absolute necessity. Thankfully this season’s trend-led styles are super smart; from trenches to macs, parkas to rain coats. Even the most casual options have been cut with a purpose. Sleek, chic and ready to throw-on-and-go.

You can never go wrong with a classic khaki military jacket or a neutral mac – throw over a Breton top and a pair of raw-hem jeans for the ultimate no-fuss #OOTD.

Here’s the LOOK edit of the best summer coats to buy and wear now…

Candy Coloured Summer Coats

Pastels are always a staple in our spring/summer wardrobes, adding much needed pops of colour into our everyday looks.
From blush duster coats to checked cocoon styles there’s something for every occasion. We love these four Topshop styles:

BUY NOW: Colour Block Mac, £49, Topshop

BUY NOW: Lilac Suede Jacket, £250, Topshop Boutique

BUY NOW: Jewel Button Coat, £69, Topshop

Summer Trench Coats

Trade in your trench coat this spring, or update for a bold fashion-forward style. Standout floral styles provide a great opportunity to revive tried tees and jeans combos. Whilst a longline cut in an alternative hue can really add drama to your weekday wardrobe. We recommend looking for jackets which offer something more: it’s all in the details this spring so have fun and try-out something that’s a little bit ‘extra.’

BUY NOW: Rust Double Breast Mac, £49.99, New Look

BUY NOW: Floral Embroidered Trench Coat, £79, Marks & Spencer

 BUY NOW: Stripe Trench Coat, £65, Topshop

 

BUY NOW: Belle Trench Coat, £99.99, Superdry

Summer Rain Coats

Lightweight and preppy rain coats are something to have fun with this spring.

Our favourite brands have gone bold and bright – and so should you!

Gingham Mac, £89.95, Joules

Pack-Away Mac, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

 

BUY NOW: Pom Pom Raincoat, £40, Cath Kidston

BUY NOW: Hanover Jacket, £199, Barbour