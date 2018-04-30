Because warmer days must be coming...
With the British weather as unpredictable as ever, summer coats are an absolute necessity. Thankfully this season’s trend-led styles are super smart; from trenches to macs, parkas to rain coats. Even the most casual options have been cut with a purpose. Sleek, chic and ready to throw-on-and-go.
You can never go wrong with a classic khaki military jacket or a neutral mac – throw over a Breton top and a pair of raw-hem jeans for the ultimate no-fuss #OOTD.
Here’s the LOOK edit of the best summer coats to buy and wear now…
Candy Coloured Summer Coats
BUY NOW: Colour Block Mac, £49, Topshop
BUY NOW: Lilac Suede Jacket, £250, Topshop Boutique
BUY NOW: Jewel Button Coat, £69, Topshop
Summer Trench Coats
Trade in your trench coat this spring, or update for a bold fashion-forward style. Standout floral styles provide a great opportunity to revive tried tees and jeans combos. Whilst a longline cut in an alternative hue can really add drama to your weekday wardrobe. We recommend looking for jackets which offer something more: it’s all in the details this spring so have fun and try-out something that’s a little bit ‘extra.’
BUY NOW: Rust Double Breast Mac, £49.99, New Look
BUY NOW: Floral Embroidered Trench Coat, £79, Marks & Spencer
BUY NOW: Stripe Trench Coat, £65, Topshop
BUY NOW: Belle Trench Coat, £99.99, Superdry
Summer Rain Coats
Lightweight and preppy rain coats are something to have fun with this spring.
Our favourite brands have gone bold and bright – and so should you!
Gingham Mac, £89.95, Joules
Pack-Away Mac, £29.50, Marks & Spencer
BUY NOW: Pom Pom Raincoat, £40, Cath Kidston