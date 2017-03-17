High Street Wedding Dresses: The LOOK Edit

47 images

High street wedding dresses mean that your dream gown really doesn’t need to cost a fortune. That’s right, your favourite stores have many a solution to this age-old budget dilemma that every bride-to-be experiences.

Wedding dresses are the most important wardrobe decision a woman will ever have to make. We know the panic and the pressure, ladies, which is why we’re here to help you. If you’ve been rooting around online, or at your local boutique store, and still haven’t found ‘the one’ – there’s another avenue you may not have thought to go down. Yes, enter the high street.

For real.

With Coast, BHS and Phase Eight offering traditional shapes and styles (many under the £200 mark, if you can believe it) your bridal match could be right here.

And don’t rule out your usual haunts, such as Topshop or Ted Baker, as they’ve also got some gorgeous offerings that would not look out of place as you float (or strut) up the aisle.

If you’re going for a bohemian wedding theme, there’s some ’70s-style boho dresses that would perfectly compliment a milkmaid braid or a relaxed fishtail plait.

For more boho wedding inspiration, check out this new collection launch from Free People.

Alternatively, if you’re planning a beach wedding abroad, our edit includes some stand-out summer dress-styles, with luxe floral applique or lace layering.

Chi Chi London have some show-stopping designs that we’re loving. And you can even pop down to your local supermarket – yes, we kid you not – with F&F offering a wedding dress for just £80. Now that’s what we call a high street wedding garm’.

Without compromising on style, these low budget bridal finds give even the most sought-after designer wedding dress names a run for their money.

Our edit includes a wide selection of the high street’s hottest wedding dress offerings, and they won’t break the bank either.

By Laura Jane Turner