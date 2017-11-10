These 50 Amazing Dresses Are All £5 Each!

Yep, really...

Welcome to the beginning (of what we like to believe) the Christmas season.

Black Friday is the unofficial date for all shopaholics to mark in their diaries. Yup, circle, highlight and underline the 24th November because that’s when your Christmas gift shopping for your family and friends (and most importantly yourselves) begins

But if you can’t wait that long or simply fancy a new frock for the weekend, Prettylittlething.com has you covered. With 50 dresses for £5 (yes £5, you read that right) you can find your dream dress for the weekend and the Christmas party season armed with just your spare change and a few clicks of your mouse. Be quick though, it’s while stocks last for Friday 10th and Saturday 11th only.

So, what exactly is Black Friday we hear you ask? Well, he’s the lowdown so you know exactly how to be a savvy shopper.

WHAT IS BLACK FRIDAY?

Black Friday is an annual shopping event that we have our friends across the pond to thank for. Starting in the US, it first came to the UK in the early ’00s. Fast-forward to 2017 and it’s become one of the biggest shopping events of the year, giving us the best deals and discounts. It also, unofficially, marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping period (can we put our tree up yet?) and we’re still crossing our fingers that it’ll become a public holiday. Why? Because it’s the most wonderful time of year, of course.

WHEN IS BLACK FRIDAY 2017?

Black Friday is on 24th November 2017. There’s going to be sales on everything from trainers to handbags to Black Friday watches, so you’re going to want to keep an eye out.

So, back to the important bit, what can we get right now? Well, thanks to prettylittlething.com we can kickstart the Black Friday fever 2 weeks in advance. And at £5 a party frock it’s guilt-free shopping if you ask us.

We’ve picked our fave for every occasion so you don’t have to – you’re welcome.

Not So Basic Bodycon

Opt for heels to liven up your look for a night out or add trainers for a go-to daytime look, with a faux fur coat obvs, it is November ladies.

The ’90s Staple

Complete the red-hot look by adding a black faux fur coat to beat the chill. Want to know how to amp up the vamp factor? Team with a berry lip for instant ‘wow’ vibe.

The Saturday Night Number

Go for gold jewellery and black heels for the ultimate party look. Want to wear it for day too? Simply layer a high neck top underneath. It’s a two-for-one by if you ask us.

The Insta-Worthy Frock

Keep the Barbie look and add a cute powder pink faux fur coat with jewels and killer heels, and voila.

Which ever one you opt for, they’re all sure-fire winners. And did we mention they’re the price of your daily Pret order! We’re sold.