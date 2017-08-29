The £5 Accessory Empowering Women Everywhere

In the words of the Spice Girls, ‘Girl Power’…

Something we love more than a brand new collection, is a collection we can invest in with minimal guilt. Because, ya know, we shouldn’t be shopping with around £7.54 left in our bank.

But, these new babin’ tote bags from Accessorize will not only leave us with a spare £2.54 for a Tesco tuna sarnie, they’ll also make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside knowing we’re supporting all of our fellow ladies.

They’ve collabed with the GRL PWR gang who are a group of empowering women from all walks of the world, that have joined together on inspiring projects, including this one, to make us all our best kickass selves.

The #GirlCode campaign encourages all of us to express our own sense of style, with an edit of their fave accessories (coming soon) and this cute as hell collection of 6 slogan tote bags that we can’t help but want to collect like we used to glitter lipgloss.

The gang of creatives including photographers, artists, singers and models support female equality, friendship, unity, individuality and diversity and they’re guaranteed to inspire us all.

Each lady has created a tote bag with their own slogan, and they’re so bright and fabulous you’ll never leave your carry EVERYTHING bag on the train ever again.

We’ll be showing them off with any outfit, anytime, anyplace and at £5 each it would be rude not to grab a couple.

Get the collection online from the 7th of September…schedule a reminder, we predict a sell-out!