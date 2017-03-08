25 Keira Knightley Outfits From The 00s She Would Never Wear Now

Ellen Kerry
By

Throwback style special!

The 00s gave us a lot of very good things but fashion? Some of our worst style pieces were thought up and paired together between 2000 and 2010. And Keira Knightley wore them all…

See: The 00s Outfits Kim Kardashian Would Cringe At Now

The news that Keira’s Love Actually character could end up with Andrew Lincoln’s in the Comic Relief sequel has blown our minds. In the original Keira’s Juliet marries her fiancé completely unaware that his best mate (Lincoln) is head-over-heels in love with her.  Their segment ends Andew Lincoln standing on her doorstep in the snow, telling Jules exactly how he feels. She gives him a goodbye kiss and returns to her hubby on the sofa.

Keira is back in the new Comic Relief Love Actually sequel

Keira and Andre Lincoln were spotted on set in London to film their scenes for the Red Nose Day special causing fans to speculate that Juliet ends up LEAVING her husband for his BFF Mark.

To celebrate this (possible) revelation we thought we’d delve into Knightley’s 00s wardrobe and take a look back at some of her most interesting looks. Outfits we’re fairly certain she wouldn’t touch with a barge pole now…

Bridget Jones Diary premiere, London 2001

The original underwear as outwear fan! A Sheer cami AND a lacy bra…

Elle Style Awards, 2002

Hands up who had one of this hanky-halternecks at some point in the noughties?

Pirates Of The Caribbean premiere, USA, 2003

One of the most recognisable throwback Keira looks. She a a *huge* fan of low-low waistbands…

Love Actually premiere, London, 2003

She also loved a corset ‘n’ jeans combo. This corset is made from he same denim as her jeans… Oh yeah.

Pirates Of The Caribbean premiere, London, 2003

See? We told you.

Late Show taping, USA, 2004

Flared jeans and a natty knitted poncho anyone? No?

King Arthur premiere, London, 2004

So pretty and SO 00s in an organza layered knee-length dress and peep-toes.

Shopping London, 2004

A low-slung bias-cut gypsy skirt, jelly sandals and a vest. Aka, every girl’s dream off-duty vibe in 2004.

With ex-boyfriend Jamie Dornan in London, 2004

Keira and ex Jamie used to battle over who could wear the lowest trousers.

Keira Knightley and Jamie Dornan in London, 2004

Keira often won. Look at those muscles! She was clearly a fan of cute bow-front knickers, too.

Hollywood Film Awards, 2004

We can get behind the plunge frock but the accessories and heels are a bit too 00s.

Sundance Film Festival, Utah, 2005

The noughties were all about clashing textures and nobody nailed that particular trend like Keira.

London Fashion Week, 2005

So. Much. Brown. That furry shrug! The ribbon ties! And don’t get us started on the skin tone lips. Literally the 00s dream.

The Jacket premiere, London, 2005

People in the 00s didn’t bother with belt loops. Cinching your waist/ribcage over vests and dresses was way cooler.

Pride And Prejudice premiere, London, 2005

Who could forget this floor sweeping purple ensemble? And the equally sweeping hair extensions…

Taping the Early Show, NYC, 2005

Looking like a sassy law secretary in a grey shirt dress. Very desk-to-dancefloor.

BFI Awards, London, 2005

If you didn’t own a fur cropped jacket in the noughties HOW DID YOU STAY WARM?

Soho House pre-Oscars Party, LA, 2006

More brown, this time with a trailing pendant and lime green sandals. Sort of like a sartorial chocolate eclair sweet.

Vanity Fair pre-Golden Globes party, LA, 2006

This dress would actually be amazing now, but for a beach holiday.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, LA, 2006

Rocking a whole lotta tulle with stacked black heels.

At the Radio 1 studios, London, 2006

Ah, the shrunken waistcoat. Keira and Kate Moss loved a mini throw-on in the summer of ’06.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, London, 2006

We can’t see 2017 Keira donning gold lame for a film premiere, tnh. Though she did look AMAZING here.

With ex-boyfriend Rupert Friend in London, 2006

Strapless dresses that were held up with BELTS. Another 00s invention we’d forgotten. And more lime sandals.

In Soho, London, 2007

Gingham is the biggest print for spring 2017 so she should definitely try this dress on again. Maybe without the tight and slouched boots.

64th Venice Film Festival opening night ceremony, Italy, 2007

Looking like a sugary sweet dream in pale pink with white stilettos. But would be wear this NOW?

We’re not sure about that but we do know Keira has incredible style. Back then her outfits were spot on and she rarely puts a foot wring on the red carpet.