20 Wide Legged Trousers Anyone Can Wear

This season's trousers of choice come supersized...
If, like us, you’re always looking for an alternative to your go-to favourite jeans then this will be right up your street!
Wide legged trousers are certainly having a moment right now. Offering a cooler alternative to a standard tapered leg. With the ’70s trend taking over the shops – and every A-Listers wardrobe – they’re the simplest way to give your outfit a quick update.
For a low-key approach to the wide-leg trouser, teams hers with a relaxed T-shirt and trainered or take yours from desk-to-dinner by swapping your loafers for heels.
We’ve picked out the very best that the high street has to offer…
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 1 of 11
Boden Jeans, £70
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 2 of 11
French Connection, £90
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 3 of 11
River Island, £40
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 4 of 11
Zara Trousers, £29.99
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 5 of 11
Oasis Trousers, £40
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 6 of 11
Miss Selfridge Trousers, £32
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 7 of 11
Marks & Spencer Trousers, £19.50
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 8 of 11
Marks & Spencer Trousers, £35
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 9 of 11
Zara Wide Leg Trouser, £69.99
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 10 of 11
Boden Pants, £180
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 11 of 11