20 Wide Legged Trousers Anyone Can Wear

This season's trousers of choice come supersized...

If, like us, you’re always looking for an alternative to your go-to favourite jeans then this will be right up your street!

Wide legged trousers are certainly having a moment right now. Offering a cooler alternative to a standard tapered leg. With the ’70s trend taking over the shops – and every A-Listers wardrobe – they’re the simplest way to give your outfit a quick update.

For a low-key approach to the wide-leg trouser, teams hers with a relaxed T-shirt and trainered or take yours from desk-to-dinner by swapping your loafers for heels.



We’ve picked out the very best that the high street has to offer…