These £14 Primark Heels Are Just Like The Designer Pair

We can’t deal with how good they are!



So first of all, we need to appreciate the fact it’s Friday – countdown to the weekend is on! And, what better way to get us prepped for said occasion than a brand new pair of heels…

Well, Primark have made all our Disney princess dreams come true with these £14 Minnie mouse ear glitter shoes. Yep, they actually exist. But, we can’t help but notice that they’re very similar to a pair of designer shoes that literally took over our Insta feeds last year.

Oscar Tiye’s £552 Minnie ear sandals were so Instagrammable everyone was going mad for them, and consequently they’ve now sold out.

Thankfully, Primark is here to save the day once again, and also saving you a cool £538 in the process with their version that are just asking to be added to your shoe-drobe. Along with the rest of their brand new autumn/winter17 collection, that is.

My new faves 🐭❤️️ #shoes #minniemouse #oscartiye A post shared by Jennifer Veal (@jenniferveal) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:54am PST

We’re hoping they come out in other colours too, but for now we’ve got all eyes on the golden glitter pair. They’re literally made for the dance floor and will make you want to go all out with your outfit choice.

Take your LBD to a whole new height, or glam up a pair of skinny jeans and a cami top with these srsly EXTRA shoes. We don’t want to drop the C word, Chrismas that is, but how good will they be for a show-shopper of a Christmas party outfit. We actually can’t wait.

Keep an eye out in store now, ladies.