The £13 Primark Dresses You’ll Want This Weekend

Happy Friday y’all

The weekend is here, and whatever your plans are you’re guaranteed to want a new outfit – like every day, really.

However even though it’s not even the middle of the month yet, our bank balances are already feeling the pinch – right?

So, how do we go about getting a dreamy dress for that Saturday night with the gals? Or a dress pretty enough to wear to Sunday dinner with the in-laws? We head to Primark, obvs.

Usually we go there for a last minute holiday dash, or to stock up on Disney PJs, but now we’ll all be going straight to the frock section.

This pink silky ruffle number looks perfect with denim, but if you want to wear it ‘out out’ just whip off the jeans, keep your heels on and add a clashing bag.

Not only are these dresses ticking off all the new season trends with fierce florals, autumnal hues and statement checks, can we just remember they’re only £13! Yep, really!

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

You heard right. That’s the price of a cocktail in a super fancy bar or a whole round in Wetherspoons! We’re sold.

See: Primark Fans You’ll Love This New Brand

This blue floral frock will look just as good with dusty pink mules and golden jewellery for evening, as it will layered over a pair of mom jeans and a bright biker for daytime. Ekkk we want it now.

If autumn was a dress, this would be it, we love the retro florals. Not sure about pulling it off with glitter tights and a bubblegum beret? DW, bare legs will be fine for now and there’s nothing wrong with opaque tights when it gets chillier.

We 100% want all of them, and you will be too now you’ve seen how gorgeous they all are.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

See: You Won’t Believe Where This New Collection Is From

But wait, there’s still more. This jewel coloured one shoulder beauty will make your LBD take a step back. Go full on ’80 power dressing with slingback heels, super-sized Pat Butcher style earrings and a bright red lip.

You’re welcome…

Now, time to run to Primark after work! See ya there…