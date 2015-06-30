15 Instagram Pictures Everyone Posts When There’s A Heatwave
In case you hadn’t noticed, we’re in the middle of a heatwave.
Legs are out, skirts are short, and it’s officially Pimms time. Basically, life is wonderful. But what would be the point of enjoying all of this glorious sunshine if you couldn’t document it all on Instagram?
When the sun’s shining, we get even more tap-happy when it comes to social media.
Hot dog legs, selfies in the park, that first ice-lolly of summer – these milestone ocassions all NEED to be shared with the world.
Soon, our Instagram feeds are awash with who-can-post-the-better-cherry-blossom-snap or does-my-bbq-look-better-than-yours?
Here are the 12 Instagram pictures EVERYONE posts when there’s a heatwave…
1) The ice lolly
Because, obv.
Look how pretty the trees look, guys!
3) The Pimms
The first Pimms of summer, aka. the most momentous occasion of the year.
5) The sunbathing selfie
Sun’s out, bikinis on.
7) The beach
Because if you’re lucky enough to be living in Brighton when it’s sunny, EVERYONE’s going to know about it.
8) The smoothie
Coffee’s out. Smoothies ‘r’ us.
9) The picnic
It’s a must.
10) The sun cream
Because it’s almost definitely tanning weather, right guys? RIGHT??
11) The city
How come your home town always looks SO much more Instagram-worthy when the sun’s shining?
12) The BBQ
No explanation needed.
13)
The park
‘Pfft, why does everyone immediately flock to the park the MINUTE it’s sunny…’ *grabs towel and runs*
14) The sandals
So pedi-ready.
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
15) The legs
In case you hadn’t noticed, I’m not wearing tights today.