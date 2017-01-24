11 Timeless Classics We Love From Barbour

10 images

If like us, you really love great go-to staples Barbour's 'Timeless Originals' collection is right up your street.

Following on from the success of the ‘Timeless Originals’ autumn collection, Barbour’s new-in update features everything you need to see you through until summer (and long after): with classic Bretons, chambray shirts and slogan knits.

We love the contemporary design of this collection, and how easily each piece will work seamlessly alongside pieces you already own and love. If you’re looking for an easy work-wear wardrobe update simply team Barbour’s long line white-shirt with your trusty navy trousers, or pencil skirt. Layer the shirt under their super sweet bumble bee knit for a classic, yet cosy office option.

These cold winter months call for your wardrobe to work that little bit harder, with go-to staples becoming essential layering options. Lighter pieces like their checked shirts and neutral tees work as well when worn layered either under, and over pieces now, as they will when worn alone in the summer time.

Staying true to Barbour’s iconic heritage with sleek monochrome checks and cosy textured knits, the collections neutral palette adds to it’s timelessness with touches of rustic colours giving a little warmth and character.

Shop our 11 favourite pieces below…