The £10 Bag That’s Gone Viral
Add a pop of colour into your winter wardrobe with one of Cath Kidston's influencer approved bags!
Loved, shared and toted by your favourite influencers and celebs the Colour by Cath Kidston collection is a total dream.
Cath Kidston has taken one of her beautiful unique prints and created four different shapes – the shoulder tote, the backpack, the large pouch and the overnight bag – in 12 totally unique and vibrant shades that are guaranteed to brighten up your winter wardrobe.
Not only is the collection the sweetest thing you’ll have seen this week each of the twelve shades have the loveliest of names from ‘beg borrow and teal’ to ‘pink it over.’
We spotted the small pouch in ‘mauve and shaker’ on LOOK cover girl Millie Mackintosh who styled hers with a classic white Broderie shirt and light wash jeans…
Whilst LOOK Influencer Daisy Lowe wears the trusty £10 pouch in ‘beg, borrow and teal’…
With so many different options available in the crescent rose print, and from just £10, it’s seriously tempting to pick up one of each style – especially when you see them styled so beautifully.
What better way to add a little sunshine into a grey September day than with the buckled backpack in ‘you had me at yellow’…
Shop yours before they sell out and tag your snap with #LWIW so we can see how you’ve styled yours!
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox