27 Hilarious Things Every Girl Wore In The Noughties
1) Circle belts
Nobody wore belts to actually, like, hold up their trousers or anything. We just draped flimsy bejewelled circles around our hips because it looked so chic.
2) Low-rise trousers
Simon Cowell was basically the only person in the world who owned a pair of high-waisted trews in this era.
3) But of course, our favourite jeans style of all was bootcut
Preferably from Miss Selfridge.
4) Baker boy hats
In their defence, this was a big improvement on the bucket hats of the 90s.
5) Leggings that inexplicably stopped at the knee
The least leg-lengthening trend there has ever been.
6) These super-boring (and pretty unflattering) vest tops
We had about 11 different colours in our wardrobes.
7) Gypsy skirts
Totally nailed that boho look, girl.
8) Velour tracksuits
Comfortable AND cool. We vote this one makes a return.
9) Ridiculously over-the-top ponchos
We’re talking patterns, colours, fringing…
10) Sassy slogan tees
Why say it to their face when you can have it written across your chest?
11) Weird denim
It was always either too long, too short, ripped or an odd colour. And we loved it.
12) Painful-looking halternecks
The risk of wardrobe malfunction was HIGH.
13) Trucker caps
Von Dutch was the ultimate dream, but you could always get a high street knock-off while saving your allowance.
14) Cargo pants
Generally paired with an extremely tight top.
15) Ties slung loosely around the neck, no collar needed
We know exactly who to thank here, eh Avril Lavigne?
16) Beaded necklaces
What better way to finish off an outfit?
17) Coloured and/or printed tights
Oh, we were just so edgy.
18) Waistcoats
Yep, even Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson was into these back in the day.
19) T-shirts worn over long-sleeved tops
Forget the jacket, you just layered up in ALL your tees.
20) Really, really thin and pointless scarves
TBH, they were probably a strangulation hazard.
21) Ugg boots
Great until it started raining.
22) Cropped cardigans
We’re not even sure we understood this at the time.
23) Bandanas
Ideal for when you couldn’t be bothered to wash your hair.
24) Fishnet… everywhere
No wonder our mums were always telling us we’d catch our death.
25) Studded belts
If you were a true rock chick, you’d also accessorise with a chain hanging from your belt loop.
26) One-shoulder tops
Because having one naked arm on display was simply the height of sexiness.
27) Sweatbands on our wrists
And not when we were in PE, either.
Bonus point) Absolutely everything in this photo