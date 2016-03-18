27 Hilarious Things Every Girl Wore In The Noughties

1) Circle belts

Nobody wore belts to actually, like, hold up their trousers or anything. We just draped flimsy bejewelled circles around our hips because it looked so chic.

2) Low-rise trousers

Simon Cowell was basically the only person in the world who owned a pair of high-waisted trews in this era.

3) But of course, our favourite jeans style of all was bootcut

Preferably from Miss Selfridge.

4) Baker boy hats

In their defence, this was a big improvement on the bucket hats of the 90s.

5) Leggings that inexplicably stopped at the knee

The least leg-lengthening trend there has ever been.

6) These super-boring (and pretty unflattering) vest tops

We had about 11 different colours in our wardrobes.

7) Gypsy skirts

Totally nailed that boho look, girl.

8) Velour tracksuits

Comfortable AND cool. We vote this one makes a return.

9) Ridiculously over-the-top ponchos

We’re talking patterns, colours, fringing…

10) Sassy slogan tees

Why say it to their face when you can have it written across your chest?

11) Weird denim

It was always either too long, too short, ripped or an odd colour. And we loved it.

12) Painful-looking halternecks

The risk of wardrobe malfunction was HIGH.

13) Trucker caps

Von Dutch was the ultimate dream, but you could always get a high street knock-off while saving your allowance.

14) Cargo pants

Generally paired with an extremely tight top.

15) Ties slung loosely around the neck, no collar needed

We know exactly who to thank here, eh Avril Lavigne?

16) Beaded necklaces

What better way to finish off an outfit?

17) Coloured and/or printed tights

Oh, we were just so edgy.

18) Waistcoats

Yep, even Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson was into these back in the day.

19) T-shirts worn over long-sleeved tops

Forget the jacket, you just layered up in ALL your tees.

20) Really, really thin and pointless scarves

TBH, they were probably a strangulation hazard.

21) Ugg boots

Great until it started raining.

22) Cropped cardigans

We’re not even sure we understood this at the time.

23) Bandanas

Ideal for when you couldn’t be bothered to wash your hair.

24) Fishnet… everywhere

No wonder our mums were always telling us we’d catch our death.

25) Studded belts

If you were a true rock chick, you’d also accessorise with a chain hanging from your belt loop.

26) One-shoulder tops

Because having one naked arm on display was simply the height of sexiness.

27) Sweatbands on our wrists

And not when we were in PE, either.

Bonus point) Absolutely everything in this photo



