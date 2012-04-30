Zooey Deschanel Announced As The New Face Of Pantene

One of our favourite girl crushes, Zooey Deschanel, has been announced as the new face (or rather hair!) of Pantene. The New Girl actress will be representing the ‘Beautiful Lengths’ campaign, which supports the donation of wigs to women who’ve lost their hair while fighting cancer.

Zooey said of her new role: “Being a ‘Pantene girl’ has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. It’s really amazing to be representing the Beautiful Lengths Collection – the products are fantastic. Pantene is helping to provide confidence and beautiful real-hair wigs to women who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment – you can’t put a price on that.”

We agree with the lovely Zooey and can’t wait to see her in the campaign – it goes live in August so remember to keep your eyes peeled! VJ