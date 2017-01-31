Zoella Reveals Her Favourite £7.99 Foundations

Grab your purse now.

Can you tell posho designer makeup from the bargain-basement beauty buys? Zoella reckons there ain’t much difference…

If I asked you to choose between two different foundations, would you go for the one that cost £150 or the one that was under a tenner?

Because let’s be honest, if we were worth as much as Zoella (which is apparently well over £3million BTW) we would be BATHING in pricey stuff.

But Zoella? This girl loves to keep it real. In her latest video, Zoe took us through her favourite makeup products and we were shocked to see not one, but TWO drugstore foundations made the cut.

Yes, you read that right. The world’s most famous vlogger reckons cheap high street foundation is just as good as the high-end stuff. And best of all, you probably have it stocked in your local Boots *grabs purse and takes lunch early*.

Her two picks included Rimmel Match Perfection and Rimmel Lasting Finish 25 Hour Foundation, both coming in at only £7.99 a pop.

Zoella praised the foundations for being really easy to blend and providing great coverage. “They don’t feel too heavy and they last really well on me, but make me look kinda healthy,” said Zoe.

Excuse us, we’re off to buy a million bottles…

